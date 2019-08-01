Two Soldiers, Others Injured in Fresh Attack on Katsina Communities

Five North-west govs meet in Katsina today over insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits last Tuesday night reportedly launched a fresh attack on four communities in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, leaving two soldiers with varying degrees of injuries.

This is coming as the Governors of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States are to meet today in Katsina to strategise and strengthen efforts in tackling security issues in their various states.

The fresh onslaught on the communities, according to locals, lasted for over two hours, forcing security personnel in the state to intervene.

The hoodlums, who invaded Wagini, Shekawa, Chambala and Yar-Laraba, were also said to have injured one vigilante, two residents and set ablaze three operational vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Army in the state.

A resident of the areas, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Up till now, we can’t say how many people were killed or injured by the bandits who came in a large number on motorcycles, shooting sporadically to scare the residents as they rustled their animals.

“While engaging security personnel in shoot out, the bandits injured two soldiers, one vigilante and two residents, Nafiu Danwanzam and Hamisu Wagina. They also burnt three of the army vehicles, including some of their personal belongings they left in the vehicles.”

However, as of press time, the state police command was yet to confirm the incident as efforts made by THISDAY to reach the acting spokesman of the command, ASP Anas Abdullahi Gezawa, was futile.

Meanwhile, the Governors of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara States would

meet today in Katsina to strategise on efforts to tackle security challenges in their states.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, who made the disclosure in Gusau, said the five governors would review the various approaches so far taken at individual state levels with a view to fine tuning, strategising and strengthening them for enduring peace.

According to him, “This measure has already received the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari who is pleased with the gradual attainment of peace in Zamfara State under my leadership.

“The peace and reconciliation initiative I introduced in the state has yielded good results which earned us commendation from the president because in the last one month, the state only recorded one attack where sadly one person was killed.

“This peaceful approach is expected to take centre stage at our discussion during the meeting because it is a known fact globally now that through peaceful process, a lot can be achieved.”

Matawalle, who was the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Security, explained that he had brought some of the experiences he acquired from that committee to bear on the Zamfara State situation.

“We met with Boko Haram members in Borno and peacefully agreed on the release of some innocent captives in return for the release of some of their members in custody which paved the way for the 2015 general election.

“In Zamfara State too, the peace initiative which is being headed by the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, agreed on a ceasefire with the bandits, and they have been releasing the innocent persons in their captivity.

“Unlike the last administration in the state where N1million was given on every recovered gun, we did not give room for such or any other condition and it has successfully worked, and this is why President Buhari assured us of his support,” the governor stated.