Majority of Almajiri Roaming Kano Streets are Foreigners, Says Kano Gov

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that 95 per cent of Almajiri roaming the streets of Kano are foreigners.

Ganduje explained that the state government has introduced compulsory free education which is the policy that will bring an end to the trend.

The governor said the state is organising a special summit which comes up in the next few weeks, where all issues involved in the noble policy would be deliberated upon.

At the summit, Ganduje reveals that many experts in the education sector would participate, so as to come up with modalities on how to effectively and efficiently attain optimal results while implementing the policy.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting on free and compulsory education held at the Government House, Kano, Thursday, where all heads of state agencies under the Ministry of Education and those of all institutions of higher learning in the state, among other stakeholders were present.

“We all believe that education is one of the major routes to economic prosperity and a corridor to scientific and technological advancement. It is at the same time, as largely regarded and enunciated, a veritable tool to combat unemployment,” Ganduje said.

All the five Emirates in the state were represented at the meeting, as the governor attaches the importance of the traditional institution for the desired results.

While making reference to the solid foundation upon which the free education policy rests on, the governor assured the audience that the summit would come up with practical ways to achieve the desired goals of the free and compulsory education from primary to senior secondary school level.

“Part of our stakeholders for this noble policy are experts who specialise in basic education, some in science and technical education, some in assessment and quality control in education, some in examination management and also some would come from Almajiri system of education,” he explained.

Traditional institution also forms part of the critical stakeholders in the implementation stage of the policy, adding that: “Because we believe in the important role they play in the education of our wards and the advancement of the sector as a whole, we said they must be included.”

Ganduje, who reiterated the important role of the media in the implementation and evaluation of the policy, urged the media “to come forward and be good partner for the overall development of the education sector in the state”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Free and Compulsory Education Committee, Dr Kabiru Shehu, who is also the state Head of Service, assured the governor of their unrelenting commitment towards the successful implementation of the policy.

He told the governor how committed his committee is, since their inception a few weeks ago, emphasising that: “As Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is determined to get this done, we have equally positioned ourselves so as to have result-oriented programme.

“DFID and World Bank praise the initiative and have promised to partner with Kano State towards having smooth and successful policy. They all promise to do their best towards that. As they are convinced that Kano is very serious about it.”

Shehu said that after the summit, a policy would come up as a road map for free and compulsory education in the state, adding that: “Parents who refuse to send their wards to school would be sanctioned. We are very lucky that this administration is not only aiming at free and compulsory education at the primary school level, which has already been in place for long.

“This time around, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje includes post primary education, up to senior secondary school education. This is a new development.”