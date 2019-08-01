Chukwu Calls for Unity Amongst Rangers Coaches

Former Green Eagles Captain and Coach, Christian Chukwu, has called on members of the care-taker coaching crew of Rangers International F.C of Enugu led by Benedict Ugwu to work in unity as they fashion out a winning team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Speaking in Enugu yesterday when Rangers coaching crew paid him a visit at his Enugu residence to welcome him back from his medical trip to England, Chukwu charged the coaches to work as a unit so as to achieve the expected result.

The legend likened the current situation of a consortium of coaches for Rangers to how he came to limelight while also working as an assistant coach years back due to the departure of his immediate boss.

“I am indeed happy for you people for this opportunity to serve our great club, Rangers International F.C. I urge you all to work as a team. Support (Benedict) Ugwu who has been selected to lead so that we can achieve the needed result.

“I also wish to thank you people for your prayers while I was away for treatment (in England) as I believe that your prayers went a long way in my recovery,” observed the ex international fondly called Chairman.

Earlier, care-taker coach, Benedict Ugwu who led the coaching crew on the visit said, “We are here to celebrate your recovery and safe return from your medical trip abroad and to thank God for keeping you for us.

“We pray for many more years with us so we can tap from your reservoir of knowledge.”

The 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain and technical director of Rangers International F.C recently returned from London where he went for treatment for a health challenge.