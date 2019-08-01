Borno Gov Suspends Medical Director, Four Doctors for Absenteeism

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara has ordered the immediate suspension of the medical director of a public hospital in the state.

The governor equally suspended four doctors from the same hospital after they failed to report for night call-duty on Monday night.

The governor had threatened to suspend the erring doctors, when he failed to meet any doctor on call-duty when he paid an unscheduled visit to their hospital, Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital in Maiduguri at 2.a.m on Tuesday.

During his midnight visits to the two hospitals in Maiduguri on Monday, the governor had directed the immediate ‎suspension of the medical director at the Umaru Shehu alongside four medical doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call.

A press statement by the spokesman to the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau said: “The Governor had visited the state specialist and Umaru Shehu hospitals from midnight to 2 a.m. during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call were available to look after patients. The governor had instructed nurses to call the doctors on phone during his visit but none responded.”

He said: ”Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu hospital, Dr. Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere who absented themselves while on call have also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended due to his inability to respond to telephone calls during the Governor’s visit.

“Similarly, Dr. Esther of the paediatric department who was supposed to be on duty was found absent and hence, she is also suspended.

“All medical doctors attached to the accident and emergency unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gap are filled”.