Flush out Criminals from Hideouts, Sanwo-Olu Tells Security Operatives

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Amid the rising cases of insecurity state-wide, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday urged all security operatives to flush out criminals from their hideouts, saying there should not be a breathing space for them in the state.

He, however, added that all crime suspects that deserve correction should be corrected without impunity, noting that Lagos residents “expect so much from us in terms of improved security.”

He gave the charge after inspecting the operation bases of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ikeja and the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit in Oshodi yesterday.

He inspected the bases alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji and Executive Secretary of Lagos Security Trust Fund (LSTF), Hon. Abdul-Rasaq Balogun, among others.

After inspection, the governor said the security of lives and property remained the topmost priority of his administration, tasking the security operatives in all formations not to spare any effort in keeping the peace in Lagos.

He said the state should not be a safe haven for criminals, and directed the security agencies “to maintain constant security surveillance across the state and flush out criminals from their hideouts.”

He, however, cautioned the officers against impunity in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging them to carry out their responsibility with humility and interact with residents in manners that would uphold respect for human rights.

Sanwo-Olu said the residents deserved a premium quality of security to justify the resources being committed by the state to fund security agencies’ operations.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I want all the people of Lagos to feel the operation of the new improved RRS, which must ensure that criminals and people that have criminal intention do not have a space in communities across the state.

“We are aware of the efficient operations of our security outfits, but we must raise the bar of policing in our communities to re-assure residents and investors of their security.

“The residents are your partners in securing the state. I want to see humility and respect for people’s rights in the discharge of your duties. Spare no effort in dealing with criminals.

“But the offenders that deserve correction should be corrected without impunity. Lagos residents expect so much from us in terms of improved security; you must make the state safe for law-abiding residents.”

He explained that the intention of establishing the security operation outfits were to protect the people and their property. He said taxpayers should not feel threatened by the operations of the security personnel.

He urged the officers to engage their duties in line with professionalism, saying he expected to see security operations that would have human face, warning officers against abuse and extortion of residents.

He said the government would not hesitate to keep to its responsibility in supporting and motivating the officers deployed for the special security operations.

“If any of you is called upon to discharge your duty, we expect you to do it with professionalism. You should not engage your duty with impunity and without human face to it. Let the people feel the positive impact of your activities.

“We are aware of your challenges. We have gone round and seen what is on ground. Some vehicles need to be repaired; a few vehicles need to be bought. Some logistics need to be provided and more equipment required.”