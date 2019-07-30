Senate Screens Lai Muhammed, 2 Other Ministerial Nominees

*To confirm all 43 nominees after lunch break

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday screened former Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara), and two other nominees, Messrs Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Saleh Mamman (Taraba), in the last batch of the 43-man ministerial list sent to the upper chamber last Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nanono and Mamman, who were screened before Mohammed, enjoyed the honour of taking a bow before the Senators after introducing themselves.

Mohammed, may also enjoy the privilege of taking a bow, before the Senate goes on lunch break and upon return by 2pm, the Senators will approve and confirm all the 43 nominees that went through confirmation screening since last Wednesday.

Details later…