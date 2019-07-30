Nasarawa Gov Sets up 14-member Economic Advisory Team

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday constituted a 14-member economic and investment team that is charged with the responsibility of facilitating the inflow of domestic and foreign investments to the state. The team is chaired by Prof. Konyisola Ajayi.

The economic team, which is known as Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council, is expected to evolve new strategies that would make the state more economically viable for the next four years.

Governor Sule stated that: “It is for this reason that we found it necessary to constitute an Investment and Economic Development Advisory Council for the state to provide an effective mechanism for engaging the private sector on matters relating to investment and economic development of our beloved state.

“This is in line with the policy thrust of this administration designed to launch Nasarawa State on the path of progress and development for socio-economic prosperity.”

The state governor said that the economic council would advise the government on how to diversify its sources of revenue generation and appropriate policy frameworks that would enhance the investment opportunities and economic development of the state.

Prof Ajayi, in his response, commended the governor for selecting members of the team without religious or ethnic sentiments and urged him to ensure that there would be no political interference with the activities of the economic advisory council.

Other members of the economic team include Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud (SAN), Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, Chief Roberts Orya, Dr. George Manuike, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, among others.