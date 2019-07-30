CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Ganduje Directs Victorious K’Pillars to Remain in Kaduna for Closed Camp

· AITEO restates commitment to AITEO Cup sponsorship

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed Kano Pillars Football Club players to remain in Kaduna for a closed camping ahead of their first leg clash with Ghana’s Ashanti Kotoko FC in this year’s CAF Champions League.

The Sai Masu Gida on Sunday in Kaduna defeated Niger Tornadoes of Minna 4-3 in penalty shoot out to win the AITEO Federation Cup for the first time in 66 years.

According to the Media Officer of the Kano State owned team, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the governor wants the team to remain in Kaduna in order to be focused on the task ahead of them.

“The governor congratulated the team and commended them for making the government and good people of Kano State proud,” observed Malikawa.

Kano Pillars will be back to Kano City on August 5 for their first match of the CAF Champions League slated for August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano.

After regulation time ended goalless, veteran captain of the Sai Masu Gida Rabiu Ali, Bature Yaro, Victor Dennis and Emmanuel Anyanwu converted their spot kicks to give the Kano team their first FA Cup since 1953.

Hard-working Ayo Adetola missed his decisive kick in the sudden death to leave supporters of Niger Tornadoes of Minna in total despair.

Meanwhile, impressed with the standard of play and general organisation of the 2019 AITEO Cup, which ended with pomp and fanfare on Sunday in Kaduna, leading energy group, AITEO has restated its commitment to the sponsorship of subsequent editions of the oldest football competition in the country.

In a statement, the Executive Vice Chairman of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters said the firm’s delight in contributing to football development in Nigeria through its sponsorship of the Aiteo Cup

According to Peters, ”We are most grateful for the opportunity to support national sports and a hallowed competition that continues to pass the test of time. This year has been a learning curve but I have the deepest assurances of my board that Aiteo Cup will only grow and like all fans, we look forward to more scintillating next editions.”

The men’s final match between Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes was watched by more than 16,000 fans inside the packed Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Aiteo is the official Optimum partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). The partnership started May 1, 2017 for a tenure of five years with an initial option of a one-year extension. Aiteo is the official host of the Aiteo NFF Awards, inaugurated in 2018.