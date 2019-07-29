Zola Electric, OVH Energy Seal Deal

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of its efforts to provide more Nigerians with access to clean power, Zola Electric has announced a new partnership with OVH Energy, a licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, Zola Electric, Bill Lenihan, who disclosed this during a meeting between both organisations in Lagos recently, pointed out that the partnership offers Zola Electric access to OVH Energy’s over 385 filling stations across Nigeria.

According to him, beyond making the lives of all Nigerian’s easier and more comfortable through better access to efficient solar energy solutions, “this partnership means ZOLA would also be driving more economic growth as we improve business productivity across the country. “

Lenihan added, “The partnership is consistent with the company’s plan to make access to renewable energy products easier across Nigeria as it is a strong platform to reach millions of homes and businesses with its advanced solar power solutions.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Zola Electric Nigeria, Abdallah Khamis, stated that Zola remains committed to meeting the energy needs of consumers regardless of their economic status.

“It is a great delight to be a part of this partnership which we believe is bound to reinforce our commitment to address the energy needs confronting Nigerians.

“We believe this collaboration is a clear demonstration of our strong resolve to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians,” Khamis added.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, revealed that the partnership was a huge step towards the expansion of its non-fuel revenue base, expanding its product offering beyond fuel, lubricant and gas related products and services to now include renewable energy solutions by ZOLA.

He explained, “We believe this collaboration has a huge potential of promoting and growing our business. Beyond this, we are confident that this partnership would help push the innovative solar solutions of ZOLA to meet the energy needs of Nigerians.”