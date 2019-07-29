We’ll Give Optimum Priority to Challenges of States, Says House NDDC Committee Chair

The newly-appointed Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji -Ojo has assured the leadership of the House and people of the Niger Delta area that his committee will not disappoint nor fail in meeting the yearnings of the people.

He said his committee would give optimum priority to the myriad of challenges confronting people of the mandate states while discharging their oversight functions

Tunji-Ojo, who represents Akoko North East-North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State at the Green Chamber, gave the assurance in a statement issued to journalists over the weekend.

He appreciated the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other members of the selection committee who appointed him to chair the committee, saying it is a privilege and a call to duty.

The Ondo lawmaker said: “I am not unmindful of the challenges and expectations of the people of mandate states across the country.

“I must reiterate that this committee appointment has graciously come with its many responsibilities. Clearly, there are expectations to be met and challenges to overcome. I am also conscious of the loud yearnings of all our people that make up the Niger-Delta states. But, I can boldly state here that disappointment and failure do not have any place in my operational mindset.

“I also want to warmly assure my honourable colleagues and people of the mandate states that every privilege and opportunity within the ambit of my influence as NDDC House Committee Chairman will be maximally explored to positively impact their lives.

“I promise to expertly use the instrumentality of legislation to give deserved attention to human capital and infrastructural development in all the mandate states. The issue of environment degradation will likewise be given optimum priority while discharging our oversight functions.

“By the special grace of God, my impact and that of all other members of NDDC Committee will be impressively felt as long as we remain in the saddle.

Tunji-Ojo also promised to work very closely with all the NDDC Committee members and to consistently give listening ears to all useful advice that may be of benefits to people from the mandate states.

He said: “No effort will be spared to comprehensively undertake our responsibilities in this Committee. My determination is to also work in agreement with all the Committee members to ensure that the people of mandate states get the fair and deserved value for their God-given natural resources.”