FCMB Rewards More Customers in Promo



Another set of 644 customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have emerged winners in the ongoing bumper reward scheme of the bank tagged, ‘FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6,’ after another draw.

The exercise, the second since the season 6 of the promo began in March this year, was held at the regional and zonal levels of the bank across Nigeria.

It was witnessed by officials of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), community leaders, customers of FCMB and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

A statement from the bank listed the latest lucky customers that won N1 million each at the regional draws to include Chimelue Nwamarabi (Lagos); Sadi Abdullahi (Abuja & North); Amusanya Oluseyi (South-west) and David Tariah Mary (South-east & South-south).

In addition, 640 other customers of the bank won various exciting gift items, ranging from LED televisions sets, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes at the electronic selection exercise that took place in Lagos, Kaduna, Ado-Ekiti (Ekiti State) and Enugu.

The promo, which is still on till November 2019, was designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture.

The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the Bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

Speaking on the promo and the draws, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of the Bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu, appreciated customers for their unalloyed loyalty and patronage. He said, “as a friendly bank, we are delighted to produce another set of millionaires and winners of other prizes in the second draws of the promo.

“We will continue to reward and enhance the experience of our customers through this promo and other offerings, aimed at further empowering and adding value to them in line with our core values.

“We are also committed to distinguish our offerings in the retail banking space by delivering exceptional products and services that would ultimately ensure the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of our customers. “All our customers need do to win in the millionaire promo is to keep on saving with FCMB.”

On how to participate in the promo, Akanmu, explained that all existing or new customers of the bank need do was to increase their respective balances by N10,000.00 in any of the eligible savings accounts and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the zonal and regional electronic selection of winners where the star prize of N1 million and other fantastic prizes would be won.