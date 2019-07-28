Youths Protest Insecurity in S’West, Warn Buhari against Civil Strife

Kidnapped hospital staff regain freedom in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Scores of youths Saturdayday took to the streets in Ibadan protesting insecurity in the South-west and the country in general, warning President Muhammadu Buhari of imminent inter tribal wars.

The son of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lafia hospital, Ibadan, Dr. Oladipo Sule, who was kidnapped alongside two other hospital staff along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, had been released.

The youths under the umbrella of the Southwest Youth Movement (SYM), Yoruba Koya Initiative (YYI) and Arewa Youth Movement (AYM) called on the president to order to security agencies to arrest the ugly trend in the zone.

After the peaceful protest, the President of SYM, Mr Temitope Ogunlade said they had begun consultations with people in the local communities of the region to educate them on the need to collaborate with security operatives to tackle the challenges from bottom-up.

He explained the rationale behind calling the president to beef up security nationwide, noting that the working relationship between the three groups was an indication to ensure that the security challenges in the region did turn a tribal or religious affair against any particular group.

He added that the governments at all levels should give a clear direction as to how the issue would be tackled headlong, saying the conference was a soft reminder to the president to fulfill his campaign promise to the youth in terms of political inclusion and job creation in his second term administration.

He said: “Security is a collective responsibility and we all have to encourage the government with our prayers. The government needs to do more by ensuring balance and support for groups in the areas of security because it is obvious that the region is not safe anymore.

“Our groups believe in peace in ensuring that the country is secured. We are for peace and not violence. We have discovered that some people hide under the pretext of Fulani herdsmen to perpetrate evil and we are ready to nab them provided government gives the required support.

“We are already meeting traditional rulers and various ethnic groups in the region as part of our efforts at bringing lasting solutions to the issues of insecurity in the Southwest region. Consultation is ongoing with people at the grassroot as to how to nip it in the bud.

“On ministerial appointments, we can only appeal to PMB to give more youths better attention. The youths of the Southwest and the other regions as well have not been carried along fully. And this is why we have come to remind PMB to remember the youths in his cabinet so as to rekindle our hope again.

“We want to use this medium to remind our president of his promise to appoint youth on his cabinet, also to act fast on security issues and to provide job opportunities for the youth,” Ogunlade said.

On the kidnap that took place along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway last week, THISDAY learnt that Kayode, Dele Adigun and Opeyemi Abifarin were released late Friday night.

Kayode and others were kidnapped on Tuesday evening at Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State while coming from Lagos in an official car of the hospital.

A staff of the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the release yesterday. It was learnt that Kayode who sustained gunshot injury on the leg was being given medical attention.

It could not however be ascertained whether the N50 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers were paid before they were released.

Efforts to get the State Police Command to speak on the situation were not successful as at the time of filing this report. Similarly, efforts to get the owner of the hospital proved abortive as calls made to his line did not get through.