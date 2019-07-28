Woman Of Substance, Hajia Bola Shagaya’s Road To 60

Renowned businesswoman, Hajia Bola Shagaya, is one of Africa’s richest women.

As a billionaire, she can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive diamond necklaces and gold bracelets.

Little wonder, there has been a lot of frenzy, since the news broke that the stylish woman of substance will be celebrating her diamond anniversary, while also launching her memoirs in October.

It was gathered that she is currently making plans to throw the biggest bash of the year in celebration of life and good health, in spite of some low moments she had experienced.

Her children, it was also learnt, are not left out in the plan, as they are set to show the world how much their mother mean to them on the day. It is no exaggeration that the Ilorin, Kwara State-born businesswoman dines and wines with the most powerful across the world. She is a rare gem, who set out to achieve greatness early in life.

The woman of substance had a clear vision of what he wanted to do later in life and she pursued it with unwavering doggedness.

While growing up, the only thing that caught her fancy was business and she refused to be swayed by any other interest.

As an entrepreneur, she always sees opportunities, while others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure. It is clear that she is a woman born under the proverbial lucky star; it is also clear that she is endowed with the proverbial Midas touch. No wonder, she has always made a success of all that she has ventured into.