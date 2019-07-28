The Ministerial List, Southwest and 2023

One crucial message the list of ministerial nominees from the Southwest has passed on to the politically discerning is that permutation for the 2023 presidential election is going to fail many bookmakers. This is because while some are celebrating the list, other highly placed individuals are far from expressing their letdown with the turn of events.

Particularly, for one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he might have been too shocked to react but smile away his disappointment. This is because apart from Osun, all his other candidates failed to make the list. But he has smartly melted with the celebration and the assumption that he made a majority of the nominees secure their slots. That’s not true!

For instance, in Lagos, he wanted Yemi Cardoso, but Babatunde Fashola and Olorunimbe Mamora made it. After all, he never wanted both of them at any time. In Ekiti, he submitted the name of Dele Alake but Niyi Adebayo emerged. In Ogun, where he has consistently pushed for Wale Edun, Lekan Adegbite snatched it.

His choice candidate in Oyo was Abiola Ajimobi, but the Villa preferred Sunday Akin Dare, even to the shock of the nominee himself. By the way, Dare has since paid homage to those, who made it happen. He desperately pushed for Olusola Oke in Ondo but luck smiled on Tayo Alasoadura. They however left his choice for him in Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

If this hasn’t passed some instructive message to him about what the future could throw up, then nothing will.

Although very many people would not believe the emergence of Dare had nothing to do with him, that’s exactly what the Villa wanted to achieve since he would be unable to come out to renounce him, the same way he had nothing to do with the choice of Lai Mohammed, then and now.

The Villa just taught him some elementary politics. This is Abuja. They play chess here, not Ludo. The game is just beginning..