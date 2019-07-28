Consider Youths for Appointment, NYCN Urges Buhari

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the youths in his next appointments.

According to the NYCN National President, Mr. Bello Shagari, since the youth played a prominent role in the president’s reelection, they should be considered for appointment in his cabinet.

Shagari made the assertion in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday, saying that no one can properly articulate youths issues except the youths.

He said that it was surprised that the youths were not taken into consideration in the president’s new list of ministers sent to the National Assembly.

“However, the list is okay because one can hardly challenge the competence of the new ministers and we cannot complain on such because the time for bargain is over.

“Moreover, we cannot blame President Buhari now because he did not personally make any commitment concerning youth in his cabinet and it is not a law anywhere in our constitution.

“As such, we appeal to the president to consider youth in his major appointments because of the vital role they have played in having him re-elected.

“No one can properly articulate our issues except us. The rate of hopelessness among the youth is rising,” Shagari said.

He also appealed to state governors to consider youths worthy for appointment.