Cheering News… Billionaire Businessman, Taiwo Afolabi Set to Complete Marriott Hotel

Sifax Group boss, Taiwo Afolabi is one wealthy dude who is ready to go the extra mile when it comes to his businesses. In fact, the billionaire businessman from Ijebu, Ogun State is not renowned for doing things in half measures. Anything he sets his mind to accomplish must be thoroughly done with every ‘t’ crossed and every ‘I’ dotted. Little wonder the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja he has been building has taken such a long time to complete. Those in the know revealed that Afolabi was never at any point in a hurry despite what was being peddled in the news. He wanted the hotel, when done, to be a paragon of excellence in the hospitality sector.

Those who have recently driven around Oba Adejobi and Joel Ogunnaike streets in Ikeja GRA have had their sights mesmerized by a sprawling seven-floor wonder on land that spans the two streets. Several years after he bought a licence to operate the Marriott Hotel franchise locally, Taiwo’s multi-billion Naira 5-star hotel is finally nearing completion. Only minor finishing touches are being made to the humongous structure.

Recall that many people thought the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja was a white elephant. That was after a long time of hearing nothing about the structure whose groundbreaking ceremony few years back was the talk of the town. But anyone who knew the unassuming Sifax chairman would have held their horses: he didn’t get wealthy by sinking his money into non-viable projects after all.

After five years of continuous work, the 251-room hotel built on over 7,000sqm of land is finally about to be unveiled to the public. Inside sources disclosed that it will be fully finished in the next three months and definitely no later than the end of the year. The hotel packed to the hilt with amenities and luxuries to make travellers comfortable and feeling like royalty. An outdoor swimming pool, a fitness club, a spa and a gym fully cater to those seeking leisure while the executive lounge, meeting, seminar and boardrooms are ready for the business-oriented.

Dr Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi is not just a key player in the maritime sector, his entrepreneurial fingers are all over the haulage & logistics, oil & gas and aviation sectors too. Through the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, he’s added hospitality to the mix.