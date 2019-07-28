ActionAid Nigeria Empowers 25,844 Women, Young People, Says Country Director

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja.

ActionAid Nigeria in her efforts to tackle the root causes of human trafficking and forced migration, has empowered 25,844 women and young people within the past three years through training and mentoring, provision of start-up grants and equipment for the launch of productive activities.

The Country Director, Ene Obi, disclosed this in a press statement issued Sunday on the World day against trafficking in persons.

Obi said ‘‘poverty, limited education and lack of economic opportunities and insecurity remains some of the main factors leading people, especially women and girls to trafficking.”

The country director also called for a multi sectoral approach and collaboration in tackling the menace of human trafficking in the country.

“As a nation, our efforts to tackle human trafficking must focus on addressing the root causes of poverty in our society, working to ensure that every Nigerian, especially women and girls have an opportunity to live a life of dignity and make social progress’’.

Obi further stated ‘‘Citizens and governments at all level must wake up to challenge this monster. The human trafficking industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide and it will take collective, consistent and decisive efforts to overcome the challenge of human trafficking.

“Some of those involved in trafficking of persons especially women and girls for prostitution and cheap labour are well placed and connected in the society but there must be no sacred cows in this fight. Human trafficking is a crime, and the law enforcement agencies must wake up and bring justice for the oppressed.

“At ActionAid Nigeria, we believe that building the agency of citizens and contributing to improving their socio-economic conditions will reduce their vulnerability to human trafficking and other forms of modern-day slavery. We therefore call on governments and other non-governmental organisations to scale up such interventions”.