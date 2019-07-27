UBA’s  ‘Market Place’ Raises Hope for Entrepreneurs 

With over 20,000 visitors and 120 small and medium enterprises present, the much- anticipated United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Market Place, held recently in Abuja, amidst huge economic gains.

The event, which held on the sidelines of Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum had in attendance business executives, budding entrepreneurs as well as top private and public sector players across different sectors of the economy including food, fashion, beauty, home/interior and gadgets.

According to the organisers, the initiative sought to promote young entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa as well as create the enabling environment for interaction among business owners and the mentorship of youths.

The fair also provided an opportunity for participants to interact, share ideas, knowledge and introduce new and old products, all for economic benefits.

A major highlight of the event was the plenary sessions that highlighted opportunities in the entertainment and music industries as well as well as discussions that bothered on financing small businesses in Africa and Nigeria.

Also, entrepreneurs who were beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation were presented a platform to pitch their businesses with a grand prize of a grant from UBA.