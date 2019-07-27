Support Nigerian Armed Forces, FIRS Boss Urges Corporate Organisations

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, has called on corporate organisations to support the nation’s armed forces.

Also, the former Head of State, Gen.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The duo spoke on Saturday during the 2018/2019 Annual Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, Kaduna State.

Fowler, who had earlier commissioned the school’s Ogundeko Hall, renovated and furnished by the FIRS, said corporate organisations should contribute to the development of security institutions.

He said the Armed Forces have contributed immensely to the security of the nation against external and internal aggressions, stressing that corporate bodies should assist them as government alone cannot do it all.

“Some people might be wondering what is the relationship between the military and revenue institutions like ours, but the honest truth is that, we work for the same objective of developing our nation.

“Recently when I paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, I told him that we work for the same objectives. We look for the finance, you go to the war front to ensure the security of our nation” Fowler said.

According to him, “People go into different professions and occupations for different reasons, but anyone that has chosen the military, has chosen to protect the country and lay down his or her life for the peace and security of the country.

“So, the contributions and sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces are enormous, hence our resolve to contribute our own quota to assist them in the discharge of the responsibilities.

“There is however need for other corporate organisations to do same, as government alone cannot do everything.”

Fowler charged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of the school and urged them to strive to be the best in the service of the nation.

Also in his address, former Head of State, Gen. Abubakar, who was the Special Guest at the occasion, noted that NMS has lived up to the expectation of its founding fathers by producing junior leaders for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He urged the graduating boys to prepare for the task ahead of them in the military career.

Abdulsalam also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country.

“Let us all pray that the Almighty God in His infinite magnanimity grant our dear nation Nigeria the much-needed peace, tranquility and national unity, cohesion and development,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the school, Brig-General Mohammed Bunza, said the school has maintained its old tradition of discipline, loyalty and service to the nation and urged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of their alma-mata.

Bunza, who highlighted the challenges of the school and the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff and others to address them, expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Fowler, for remodelling and furnishing the Ogundeko Hall.

Prizes were presented to outstanding students who distinguished themselves in both academic and military training, as well as the best teachers and instructors.