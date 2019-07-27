North Central Govs, APC Leaders Decry Neglect of Zone

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Governors and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the North Central geo-political zone of the country have decried what they described as the neglect of their area in the provision of basic infrastructural facilities.

This is even as they ratified the appointment of Mr Isah Lanre-Onilu from Kwara state as the National Publicity Secretary of their party.

They governors and APC leaders have therefore resolved to call for a reconsideration of the policy for the provision of these infrastructural facilities in the country.

The governors and party leaders were reported to have taken the stand at the end of the Central Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja where Governor of Plateau state Mr Simon Lalong presided.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Minna by the Chief Press Secretary to the Niger state Governor, Mary Noel Berje, the committee also said the zone had been left behind in appointments and federal projects.

According to Mary Noel Berje, the committee acknowledged the need for governors and the political leaders in the zone to come together and forge a common front to confront the problem.

The Chairman of the Northern Governor’s forum who is also the Plateau state Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, according to the statement described the meeting as a welcome development “that will take the zone to greater heights”

Mr Bako Lalong however assured the party of the governors’ support for the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement also quoted the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Alhaji . Idris Ahmed Wase as applauding the governors in the zone for their contributions to the success and emergence of the principal officers of the 9th National Assembly assuring that “APC is on the right track to the next level”.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in his submission was reported to have urged party members at all levels to work assiduously to ensure the success of the party and consequently the growth and development of the zone and the country as a whole.

The APC National Vice Chairman North Central zone, Alhaji Suleiman Umar Wambai, and the Woman Leader of the Party Hajia Salamatu Baiwa in the statement maintained that the meeting “is timely as the north central can no longer afford to be left behind in the scheme of things in the Country.”