Justice Tsoho Sworn-in as Acting Federal High Court Chief Judge

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad on Friday swore-in Justice John Tsoho as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

His appointment was sequel to the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25, 2019.

Tsoho’s elevation as Acting CJ of the Federal High Court was in line with the rules that enable the most senior judge to occupy the office of the CJ when the post is vacant pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

Justice John Terhemba Tsoho from Benue State was born on June 24, 1959 and appointed a judge of the Federal High Court in November 12, 1998.

Inaugurating the acting CJ, the CJN admonished him to cooperate and work harmoniously with his brother judges on the bench of the Federal High Court.

Justice Muhammad counseled him to move round all divisions of the court across the country so as to avail himself of the challenges facing the divisions.

The CJN said this would enable him not to be a hearsay Head of Court, adding that Tsoho must create a sense of belonging in all judges and create better welfare package for the Staff of the court.

“Do not just sit down and be a hearsay person, visit all divisions of your court to know their challenges and think of solutions to the problems,” he said.

The CJN reminded the Acting CJ of the need to be objective in the appointment he may make, adding that he must find out the true character and nature of those to be employed in order to ensure that those who were ready to work were appointed.

Justice Tsoho was also told that his immediate predecessor, Justice AbdulKafarati achieved much during his brief tenure in office and pleaded with him to do his utmost best to sustain the development and make the Federal High Court good and productive.

Muhammad assured him of his support whenever the need arises.

The CJN also congratulated AbdulKafarati for his meritorious service on the bench and prayed God to grant him peace and good health in the remaining part of his life.