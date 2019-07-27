First Lady of Edo State Launches Uber Greenlight Hub in Benin City

The First Lady of Edo State; Betsy Obaseki, today officially declared open the Uber Greenlight Hub in Benin City, Edo State. The opening of the Greenlight Hub came on the back of Uber officially launching operations in Benin, the capital city of Edo State.

Representing the Edo State Governor; His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki at an exclusive press parley, she said: “Uber launching in Benin is one more proof that Edo State is making great strides to its next level of its economic transformation. Over the past 2 and a half years of this administration, we as government have made deliberate and concerted efforts to make Edo State conducive and attractive to businesses, investors and people from all walks of life.” In addition, she said: “I am delighted with the work done by Uber to bring development into the state, which will further encourage self-reliance and self-dependence for the people of Edo State.”

Also speaking at the press parley, Lola Kassim; General Manager West Africa at Uber said:”We are happy to be launching the UberX product in Benin City, Edo State today.

We collaborated closely with the Government of Edo State on the launch because of a shared vision to promote innovation and create business and economic opportunities in the cities where we operate. As we reiterate Uber’s commitment to expansion within the African continent, it’s important to us to work closely with policy and regulators to unlock new markets.”

According to Ukinebo Dare, Head Edo State Skills Development Agency “The Government of Edo State says welcome to Uber. We are also quite happy that Uber has chosen to be located at the Edo Innovation Hub, because we realize how important it is for our youth who are being trained here to be exposed to the power of technology and disruptive business models.”

The Uber Greenlight Hub is located within the Edo Innovation Hub complex and will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9am – 4pm, and on Friday, from 9am – 3pm, excluding public holidays.

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and over five billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

The Uber network is now available in over 600 cities in over 80 countries spanning 6 continents