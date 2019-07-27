Dele-Bashiru Gives Reason for Dumping England

Former Manchester City midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has revealed why he has committed his international future to Nigeria over England.

The talented midfielder recently represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals in Poland despite having been born in Manchester, England to parents of Nigerian descent.

Dele-Bashiru had previously played for England Under-16 national team, but he has decided to play for the African nation.

The 19-year-old spoke to the Watford FC official website about his decision after joining the English club from their Premier League rivals City.

”I just felt like I’ll probably play for the first team with the Super Eagles, more likely than playing for England because England have a lot of players to choose from,”

”Obviously, it is my home nation so it was good to play for them.

”I am very proud of my roots, I try and embrace it. I paint a good picture so that people understand what it is to be a Nigerian.”

Dele-Bashiru will be hoping to impress the Super Eagles selectors during his spell with Watford and play for Nigeria’s senior national team.