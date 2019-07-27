Bank Holds Green Gala to Celebrate  Silver Jubilee

By Tosin Clegg

Last weekend, Cooperative Mortgage Bank; a leading mortgage bank in Nigeria, hosted VIP guests, Shareholders, customers, members of staff and friends of the bank at her 25th-anniversary celebration tagged: ‘CMBank Green Gala’ at Ibadan’s prestigious Premier Hotel.

The acting Chairman of the board of directors, AVM Walter Ogujiofor (Rtd), in his opening remarks, welcomed shareholders and distinguished guests present.

He further shared with guests, the bank’s journey to her silver jubilee. Ogujifor stated that the bank started business operation in 1994 and was the first primary mortgage institution (PMI) to access the National Housing Fund (NHF) , which it has continued to access till date.

He said: “In 2009, the bank had not only accumulated losses but also had to be recapitalised, necessitating new investors and a more astute management team who are still serving till date and have successfully prevented the collapse of the bank at least twice when regulatory recapitalisation was mandated.”

Heading on was a session for recognition of distinctive staff, who have been impactful and have displayed excellence, gift presentations, a toast to twenty fives and a lot more scheduled for the day.

Remote, a comedian based in Ibadan also came up to entertain the crowd while the live band did more justice delivering melodies and classics to the delight of the guests. It’s was indeed a night to remember.