Women Group Purchases Ticket for Female Guber Aspirant in Kogi

Oghenevede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A women group in Kogi State known as Women Supporting Women (WSW) has obtained a nomination form for Princess Natasha Akpoti to contest in the forthcoming governorship primaries in the state.

The group visited the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where they obtained the nomination form and later presented it to Akpoti at her residence in Abuja.

Receiving the form from the leader of WSW, Akpoti promised to consult with political stakeholders in the state and Nigeria at large before she can accept or refuse their request to run for the exalted political office in the state.

According to her, “Nothing is impossible but there are many individuals who want Kogi State to be a society where the principles of social justice, fairness and equity promote peace and unity, and where we harness opportunities of our strength and diversity.

“We also want the state economy to be taken out of poverty and made among the wealthiest of states in Nigeria, where we can drive the frontiers for an industrialised country.

“For the message you have brought, the greatest of all I have seen in it is the narrative for women involvement in politics. You want to break the glass ceiling, because as you know today in the history of Nigeria, no woman has ever been voted into the office as a state governor.

“As a disruptive nationalist, left for me, I would say yes to your request, but I am not alone on this.”

On security challenges during elections, Akpoti, who is also a lawyer, said she believes there would be improved security situation because there will be elections in only two states.

The Organising Secretary of the party, Hon. Emeka Atuma, was full of praises for the women group and Otokiti for their courage and doggedness, adding that women only pay Expression of Interest form and that the party does not collect money for the nomination form, which cost N10million.

The party chieftain added: “In my several years in politics, this is the first time I saw women troop out in this number to encourage one of their own, and I was even told they contributed money someone to contest for the office of the state governor. I congratulate you all as it shows the love and support you people have for this particular candidate. I know Natasha and I know that she is desirous to touch lives.