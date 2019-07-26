Transcorp Hilton Set for Largest Gathering of African Entrepreneurs

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, winner of World Travel Awards’ prize for Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for five consecutive years, will be hosting the 2019 edition of the annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum on its extensive grounds on Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27.

The hotel will be playing host to over 5000 entrepreneurs and guests drawn from all over the world, the Heads of State of Senegal, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, and global business and thought leaders.

The Forum, which has the distinction of being the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs, will feature insightful discussions about topical issues on entrepreneurship in Africa, among other things.

The event will also feature the launch of the iconic UBA Marketplace, an innovation of Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa Plc, to showcase and buy goods and services from entrepreneurs drawn from various African countries.

The hotel management has put everything in place to ensure that delegates to the forum get an excellent experience while displaying the very best of Hilton quality service delivery and vintage Nigerian hospitality.

“Transcorp Hilton Abuja has a cherished history of successful hosting of high profile international events and we are honoured to be hosting the 2019 edition of the annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum and the UBA Market Place.

“We will surely bring this cherished history of service excellence and experience to bear on the Forum,” Owen Omogiafo, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc remarked.

On preparations for the epochal event, Kevin Brett, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said, “We are known for being leaders in delivering customer-focused service to all our guests. I would like to assure all the delegates of enjoying exceptional hospitality experience during their stay with us.”

Transcorp Hilton is hosting the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum and the UBA Marketplace on the heels of hosting the 55th ECOWAS Summit which had 15 Heads of State in attendance.