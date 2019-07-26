Star Lager Celebrates Eagles’ AFCON 2019 Feat with Fans

Foremost premium beer, Star Lager during the week continued its celebration of the Super Eagles feat at the just concluded AFCON 2019 by engaging with fans and rewarding them accordingly.

Star Lager, the Official Beer for the Super Eagles supported the team all through the tournament in Egypt and even though the original mission of winning a fourth AFCON title was not achieved, the brand and indeed Nigerians are proud of the Eagles who won a record eight AFCON bronze medal barely a week ago.

Dubbed ‘TWALE FOR THE EAGLES’ the celebratory message is designed to encourage Nigerians to celebrate their superstars for a successful outing at the continent’s biggest football competition

According to Portfolio Manager National Premium, Sarah Agha, the celebration has been launched online and features the original Shine Shine Bobo (Burna Boy) himself raising a well done salute to the Super Eagles.

Burna Boy was a prominent face across the Star Fan Parks scattered across the major cities in the country during the #ShineonNaija campaign which helped muster the needed support for the Super Eagles

The simple process in which fans are encouraged to shine on and celebrate the Super Eagles has been outlined.

The first step will require fans to follow the official Star Nigeria page @star_ng on Twitter, Facebook and instagram.

They would then be required to record a 5 – 10 secs clip hailing the Super Eagles for a successful outing at the AFCON games which they would upload on social media.

Fans will tag @star_ng, repost and use the hashtag #ShineonNaija.

The posts with at least 100 likes on social win packs of Star Lager beer.

Since the robust relationship between Star Lager beer and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), last year February, Nigerian football domestic scene as continued to soar as Super Eagles status rose from mere participant to continental contender and it was not a fluke that the team place third among the 24 contending nations at the last AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Star Lager through its Fan Park activation on match days of the national team have been able to restore a solid fan based for the team similar to passion Nigerian fans attached to major football clubs in European leagues.