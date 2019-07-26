Rotary Club of Nnewi Honours Aisha Falode

The Rotary Club of Nnewi Central, District 9147, Anambra State, will on Saturday, July 27 honour the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League and board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Aisha Falode, with a meritorious award for service to humanity and contributions towards youth development and the nation at large.

In a letter sent to the Secretariat of the NWFL in Abuja, jointly signed by the Installation Committee Chief, Rtn Princess Ikwuamaka and Secretary, Installation Committee, Rtn Echezona Ajero, the Rotary Club of Nnewi, wrote: “The board and entire members of the club have found you worthy to be awarded because of your contribution towards youth development and the nation at large.”

The event will hold at the Con-Vaj Hotel and Event Centre, Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra Stat at 2pm.

The Rotary Club of Nnewi disclosed that, the club will also use the opportunity of award ceremony for Aisha Falode, to hold the installation ceremony of their 7th President, Rtn Ada Ifepe Edwards, a passionate supporter of women’s football and board member, Anambra Football Association.

The event would witness the induction ceremony of new members of the club and conferment of awards to some other achievers in Anambra State.