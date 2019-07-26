Imo North: INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Uwajumogu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At last, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bowed to pressure and issued a Certificate of Return to Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Imo North senatorial district election.

Uwajumogu was issued the certificate yesterday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing journalists shortly after collecting the certificate, he commended the judiciary for standing by the truth.

Uwajumogu also commended INEC for obeying court order, which directed that he should be issued the certificate.

The senator-elect pledged to rededicate himself to serving Imo North better than he did in eighth Senate.

He commended the people of his district for not taking laws into their hands during his trying times.

THISDAY had reported that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja had on July ordered INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu had approached the court seeking an order to compel INEC to issue him the certificate after the failure of the electoral body to declare him the winner of the senatorial election on an allegation that the electoral process was marred by irregularities.

INEC stressed the need to ensure fairness by investigating the alleged irregularities in the election before issuing the certificate.