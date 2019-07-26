Free Leah, Grace, Others from Captivity, CAN Tells Buhari

*Says FG must address insecurity

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chri’stian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Miss Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and other hostages in the den of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The religious body said the Federal Government and the security agencies should wake up from their slumber to address insecurity before it becomes too late.

The preesident of CAN, His Eminence Rev. Samson Ayokunle said the primary duty of any serious government, is the security of lives and property of the governed.

In a statement issued on Friday by thevSpecial Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji. the association said that: “Any government that cannot guarantee this primary responsibility may lose the confidence of the citizens”.

The statement said that CAN had watched a video of the Boko Haram terrorists’ camp where Grace Taku, an aide worker of Action for Hunger, had appealed to the Federal Government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure her freedom and those of the other five victims, who were recently attacked and abducted by their captors recently.

It said that the Boko Haram sect sometimes had in April this year kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta, and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), identified as Pastor Moses Oyeleke in Borno State.

“We have not heard anything about their whereabouts. We have heard the prompt response made by the Federal Government to the Save-Our-Soul cry of Grace and we join her in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and the security agencies, especially the Department of State Security to secure her freedom, and that of Leah Sharibu. Grace Taku has cried out on behalf of other hostages, like Amuta and Pastor Moses Oyeleke before getting too late.

“We urge the Federal Government to expedite action toward the captives release, as in that of Dapchi girls except Leah Sharibu. We believe strongly that Leah Sharibu is still alive, hail and hearty and she will and others must be set free from the captivity. Enough of paying lips service to the menace of security challenges in the country.

CAN said it is urging for a total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country; and for the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before it becomes unbearable.

According to CAN, it is no exaggeration to say Nigerian roads are unsafe as kidnappers, terrorists, killer herdsmen and bandits are operating with impunity.

“How come these six aid workers were abducted and taken to the den of the captives without the awareness of the security agencies? What has become their intelligence gathering?

“Are we sure there are no saboteurs among our security agencies? Is there any thing the government and the security agencies are doing to stop this menace that we don’t know to avert its negative effect as some notorious people taking law into their hands?”

“We call on well-meaning people and agencies to join CAN in pleading with our government and the security agencies to wake up from their slumber before it will be too late. Our prayer is that the awesome God will come to the aid of this country. He will free all the captives and comfort all the bereaved of the killings in the country.”