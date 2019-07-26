Buhari Leaves Abuja for Monrovia Friday

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary celebrations of the country.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said apart from attending as special guest of honour at the event, the president will also be conferred with the award of “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers.”

According to the statement, the award is usually presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

The statement also said Buhari would be accompanied to Liberia by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe states respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

It added that the president is expected back in the country later today.