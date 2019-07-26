Akinwumi, Oparanozie to Speak at Ladies in Sports Conference

The 2019 edition of the Ladies in Sports Conference, a leading annual gathering for women in the sports industry is set for Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, and will have Bet9ja as it headline sponsor.

The conference will feature speakers like the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) President Micky Lawler, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi and former South African Women’s National Team player Amanda Dlamini.

The other speakers lined up for the conference include Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie and former African Women’s Player of the Year, Gaelle Enganamouit, Kenyan former 800m World Champion Janeth Jepkosgei, Botswana’s former 400m World Champion Amantle Montsho, Ghanaian football coach and former player Mercy Tagoe and Nigeria’s Afrobasketball Champion, Nkechi Akashili.

Other speakers include media personalities Benny Bonsu (Ghana/Great Britain), Usher Komugisha (Uganda) and Janine Anthony (BBC Nigeria).

With the theme, Keeping the Barriers Down, the Ladies in Sports conference will lead conversations into how women athletes, administrators and marketing/media professionals can take advantage of opportunities in the expanding global sports industry.

Head of CSR, Kikky Boboye said: “Be9ja is always seeking ways to empower Nigerians economically, to help more people achieve their dream of enhanced livelihood.