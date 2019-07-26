15 Corps Members to Repeat, Extend Service in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered 15 corps members under Batch B Stream 2 in Sokoto State to repeat or extend their service for violating various rules.

Briefing journalists in Sokoto Friday, the state coordinator, Mr Philip Enatomne Enaberue, said the offence included failure to report for service after documentation, absenteeism and truancy at the place of primary assignment (PPA).

He said out of the 15, nine have their service extended between 14 to 158 days, while six who absconded are to repeat the complete service year.

He requested the corp members to collect their discharge certificates from the headquarters of the local government area of their service.

The coordinator pleaded with well meaning Nigerians to assist corp members in carrying out community service projects.

“Some of them were enthusiastic in carrying out meaningful projects. Some brought proposals, these proposals were approved by NYSC but there were constraints by lack of funds in executing those projects as they were not allowed to use their money for any project,” he said.

He urged those who are still in service to emulate ex-corps member, Hamzat Blessing from Ogun State, who put to practice what she learnt during her service year on skill acquisition.

“As I’m telling you now, she owns a business centre in the town which is booming.

“If you are waiting for white collar jobs in this country that produces thousands of graduates every year you are fooling yourself,” he said.