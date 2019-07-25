Peak 456 Partners ATP on Child Health Advocacy

Mary Nnah

Peak 456 Growing Up Milk has partnered Ask The Pediatricians (ATP) Foundation to support over 7000 children in Lagos, Oyo, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Anambra, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kogi and Plateau states in a campaign to promote good health and well-being of children in Nigeria.

Through community outreach programmes deployed simultaneously across the country, the exercise, according to the Director for Specialised Nutrition of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Zatur Hassim, is aimed at improving the knowledge of mothers and caregivers on child healthcare and the importance of early nutrition for the physical and mental development of children.

Staff volunteers of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak 456 alongside the ATP personnel, during recent Children’s Day festivities, conducted nutrition assessments and health talks for mothers while sampling milk and organising fun activities for the children.

Speakers at the events also highlighted that Peak 456 is for children ages four – six years and it contains Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), which supports brain development.

Led by a Consultant Pediatrician, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Gbemisola Boyede, the ATP, an online Facebook group in July 2015 with an official website, focuses on online health education, community medical outreaches, health seminars, workshops and support for orphans and vulnerable children.

“Our aim is to educate parents on how their children can grow up healthy and strong, particularly in their early formative years.

“Milk is an excellent source of calcium for your child’s body and one fortified with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid is even better; being essential for the growth and functional development of the brain in growing children,” said Dr. Boyede in her advocacy for quality child nutrition at one of the events in Oworonshoki, Lagos State.

The Peak 456/ATP outreach programmes have sought to improve the knowledge of parents, especially mums, on the healthcare of their children and to also impact thousands of children and families through promotion of child nutrition and development.

Culminating in Bauchi, Niger, Kano and Gombe states, the outreach programme featured dance competitions, prize winning and other kiddies fun activities that promote wellbeing and demonstrate what well-nourished, active lifestyles can accomplish in children.