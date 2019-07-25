PCRC Condemns Activities of Shiite

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has condemned the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), which is popularly known as the Shiite, and asked the federal government to take stern measures against the movement.

National Chairman of the PCRC, Dr Farouk Mai Yamma, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Minna, Niger State, described the activities of the group as calculated acts intended to disrupt the peace of the country.

The statement warned members of the public to be wary of the activities of the group that is bent on doing everything possible to tarnish the image of the country.

“We, hereby, condemn the act of violence carried out by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites, on Monday, in Abuja in which lives were lost and property destroyed

“It is sad that the group has resorted to violence in pursuit of what it calls the demand for the release of its leader Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

“It is regrettable that this act of violence by the Shiite group led to the loss of innocent lives, which included a deputy commissioner of police and a youth corps member,” Dr Yamma declared.

He added that: “Violence is never a solution to issues,” pointing out that “anyone caught in this mindless incident either as active participant or instigator should be made to face the full rigours of the law of the land.”

Dr Yamma commiserated with the families, friends and colleagues of all those who fell victims to “Monday’s mindless act of violence.” He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.