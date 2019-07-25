‘Lack of Monitoring, Misuse of Facilities Affect Malaria Control, Immunisation’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

An Osun-based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Musa Animashaun has identified the possible causative factors affecting malaria control, immunisation and nutrition in the state.

He listed the factors as inconclusive monitoring of the distribution of immunisation facilities for malaria, misuse and abuse of facilities by the people, shortage of staff, and lack of transparency on the part of health workers.

The sheik disclosed this during the advocacy visit to his office by the Civil Society on A Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), as a national network for civil societies working on the prevention and mitigation of malaria, and the promotion of immunisation and better nutrition in Nigeria, with Osun in view.

At the advocacy visit made to religious leaders, traditional leaders and chairmen of councils in Osogbo, Ede North, Ife East, Ife South and Boripe local governments areas, the state Program Officer, Mr Aremu Stephen stated that the fight to eliminate malaria in Nigeria through the advocacy facilitated their advocacy to stakeholders in Osun.

He added the ongoing ACOMIN project was to define scope of responsibilities, identification of problems arising from implementation, and effective utilisation of provided facilities such as mosquito nets, malaria drugs, insecticides, among others.

Similarly, the Chairman, Osogbo Local Government Area, Hon Adegoke Oluwasegun identified other factors as lack of adequate funding, non-conducive environment and partiality in distribution of facilities by the workers.

He added that there should be free access to the facilities by all citizens, educating the communities on proper usage and regular scheduled visitation by the team.

Also, Ede North Secretary, Mr Ekundayo Olajide hinged that rivalry between local government staff and state health workers also affects the program negatively due to discrimination.

Moreover, the stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and political heads at the five local government areas assured ACOMIN of their collaboration and support of the ongoing project in Osun State.