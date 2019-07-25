House Condemns Rape of Blind Female Students in FCT School

Shola Oyeyipo

The House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the rape of blind underage female students by their teachers at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School of the Blind, Jabi.

This is coming as the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has called for legislations that will ensure stiffer penalties for rapists, child abusers and predators.

The lawmakers’ condemnation of the ignoble acts of the teachers followed a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Onuh Onyeche Blessing, representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency, Benue State, who noted with disgust, the assault of teachers at the school.

The lawmakers tasked the police to carry out a thorough and proactive investigation of the matter.

The House of Representatives also set up a committee to investigate the matter, make appropriate recommendations and report back to the House.

According to Onuh, whereas Hon. Shina Abiola Peller moved a motion on the floor of the House on July 16, 2019 on the need to tackle the scourge of rape and other sexual offences against children in Nigeria, a worse form of rape of blind girls was uncovered at the school for the blind.

She said the FCT administration officials who visited the school were shocked by the revelations made by the students and teachers of a blind teacher and one other visually impaired who regularly raped and assaulted girls in the school.