Wabara: Our Committee will Adopt Reconciliatory Approach

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The committee set up by the National working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate why members of the party at the National Assembly disregarded the party position in the elections of the principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives has said it will adopt a reconciliatory approach in the course of its assignment.

The chairman of the committee, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, in the committee’s maiden meeting with the PDP members of National Assembly at the party national secretariat in Abuja, said the party would adopt the spirit of reconciliation to ensure the unity of PDP.

According to Wabara, “This committee has invited you today to rub minds with you on the alleged disregard to party decision and discus the way forward. The position of the committee is expected to be thorough, bold, courageous and reconciliatory.

“All concerned are expected, therefore, to bare their minds on the subject-matter without fear or favour.”

The chairman of the PDP NWC investigating committee told the PDP National Assembly members that the terms of reference of their committee include: “To investigate and find out why some of our members and senators-elect then failed to abide by the decision of the party during the assembly leadership

election.

“To investigate and find out whether there was any involvement of the ruling party (APC).”

“Where there are established reasons for taking the action by the members, the individual members should be identified so that the party creates mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with the distinguished senators.

“Also, to find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances.”

In view of this, Wabara said the spirit of their meeting would be without exception on how to have a solemn duty in midwifing a PDP that is not only reformed but also reform-minded which is upbeat in serving the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

This, he said, would “help uphold the implicit confidence Nigerians have in PDP, which should not be allowed to wane. We must collectively steer the ship of the party on the path of responsible politics, responsible governance and responsible leadership.”

While speaking, Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said: “We must continue to keep PDP in the eye of the public as a party that is ready to advance the interest of the country.”

Other members of the committee are Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Stella Omu, Hon Austin Opara, Senator Abdul Ningi, Hon. Margaret Icheen among others.

The committee has three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the NWC of the party.