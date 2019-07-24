Shun Drug Abuse, Bad Company, Wellspring Graduands Told

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The 60 students who recently graduated from Wellspring College, Omole, Lagos have been advised to shun drug abuse; avoid bad friends that could mislead them; and to always strive to succeed.

Speaking at the 14th valedictory service/graduation ceremony for the class of 2019, a member of the Board of Trustees, Wellspring University, Benin City, Mr. Tom Ogboi, who was the chairman of the occasion, urged the graduands to have a vision for their lives, as it is the vision that would drive their lives forever.

While stressing the importance of being diligent in order to stand before great men, he advised parents to continue to guide their children; lead them in the fear of God and to prophesy into the lives of their children.

To demonstrate that hard work pays, he presented a cheque of N250,000 to the overall best graduating student, Miss Temiloluwa Owolabi, as well as N100,000 to the school choir.

The Chairman of BISCON Communications Ltd. Dr. Adebisi Olatilo also presented a cheque of N300,000 to be shared among all the graduands, as well as N100,000 for the school.

The guest speaker, the Pastor of Kingdom Influencers in Nations Generations and Systems (KINGS), Damilola Oluwatoyinbo reminded the graduands that they are a divine investment and God expects a return of that investment.

“You owe your generation your success; for you, success is a demand. You must be an answer to someone’s question,” he said.

Oluwatoyinbo, who titled his speech ‘Raised to Royalty’, urged the students to be purpose-driven; to maintain their purity; identify their potential; and partner like-minded people, as the people they partner with will determine the outcome of their lives.

In her presentation, the Director, Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Felicia Ikechukwu highlighted the ills of drug abuse and encouraged the students to shun pressure and situations that can lead them to substance abuse.

In her remarks, the Principal, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Oloriade, who congratulated the graduands for distinguishing themselves though tenacity, doggedness, commitment and faith, said they have received quality education at the school, which places them at an advantage over most of their peers globally.

“Life is a series of passage ways; today you are leaving one and moving on to the next. Moving forward requires you to meet new people, make new friends, learn new things, shed negative habits and become more responsible for your actions.”

She also warned them against dishonesty, adding that they should avoid cultism and stay away from liquor; avoid greed, idleness “and continuously educate yourselves by improving on all the experiences you have gathered here over the years. Pride is like a beard, it must be shaved as regularly as you must,” Oloriade said.

The high point of the event was the presentation of prizes for academic performance and moral rectitude to deserving graduands.