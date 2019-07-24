Our Aircraft Airworthy, Says Air Peace

By Chinedu Eze

Nigeria major carrier, Air Prace has said that the hard landing incident of flight P4 7191 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Tuesday had nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane.

In a statement signed by the Safety Manager of the company, Godfrey Ogbogu, the airline said preliminary in-house investigation indicated that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, “the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel.”

“There are no issues with the airworthiness of the aircraft as Air Peace Ltd assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The Management wishes to assure the flying Public that Air Peace Ltd has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards”, the airline said.