Linkage Assurance Promises Prompt Claims Settlement

Ebere Nwoji

Linkage Assurance Plc has assured its numerous clients including insurance brokers and agents that it would give prompt claims settlement, customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery a pride of place in its business operational plan.

The company gave the assurance at the Members’ Evening organised by the Abuja Area Council of the Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), held recently in Abuja.

Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie, who led top management of the company to the event, said the members’ evening hosting is part of the underwriter’s nation- wide fraternisation tour to its broker partners.

He said that the company plans to go round the Area Committees in all the geopolitical zones where NCRIB is established, having started off with the Lagos national body before now.

Braie thanked the insurance brokers for their partnership and support to the company, stating that their contribution has enabled the company attaint its current level of growth.

The Linkage Assurance CEO noted that the company, which paid out excess of N2.71 billion on claims in 2018 has continued to meet customers’ expectations, despite the challenging business environment.

On the capacity of the firm to meet its obligations, Braie noted that the company, which commenced operation 28-years ago, currently operates with a shareholders fund of N18 billion, with N5 billion solvency capital.

According to him, the company, has restructured its human capital for better service delivery,saying “we have done some re-organisation internally to serve you better, so, what you can expect from Linkage Assurance Plc is promptness, fairness and satisfaction.”

“We have brought in quality additional human capital to ensure that we deliver on our promise to you, having increased our capacity to do more volume business as evidence by the increase in our reinsurance treaty capacity across all classes of insurance,” Braie added.

In his remarks, Deputy President of the NCRIB, Bola Onigbogi, who is also a member of the Abuja Area Committee, said Linkage Assurance Plc, is one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria that adds value to the business it does with insurance brokers.

“By this I mean, they add value and have what it takes to protect customer risk and pay claims promptly”.

She urged the brokers to continue to partner with Linkage since the company has shown commitment in identifying with the brokers as worthy partners.