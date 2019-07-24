Kebbi Dissolves 21 LGs

The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday dissolved the administration of the 21 local government councils’ chairmen following the expiration of their tenure on July 24.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Atiku Bagudu, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.

“The Kebbi State Government has directed all chairmen of local government councils to hand over the affairs of the local governments to the Secretary of Local Government of their area,” Dakingari said.

He said the action followed the expiration of the tenure of local government chairmen and councilors on July 24.

“An official circular from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Umar, indicated that the chairmen and councilors were elected for two-year tenure.

”They were also sworn into office on the 24th of July, 2017,” he said.

Dakingari said the state government appreciated the outgoing chairmen and councilors for their selfless contribution to the development of the grassroots.

“The governor wished the outgoing chairmen and councilor Allah’s guidance in their future endeavour,” Dakingari said. (NAN)