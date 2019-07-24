Gbajabiamila Begs Colleagues to Persuade Doctors against Strike

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As the House of Representatives prepares to embark on its annual long recess tomorrow, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged his colleagues, who are medical doctors to stay behind and prevail on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) against embarking on their proposed industrial action.

NARD had at the end of its 39th Ordinary General Meeting in Benin, Edo State in May, given a 40-day ultimatum for the payment of outstanding salary shortfalls and arrears of its members, but suspended the planned industrial action following Gbajabiamila’s recent intervention.

Charging medical practitioners among the lawmakers to spare time to address the issues, Gbajabiamila said: “I will want the medical doctors in the House to stay back; I know that the House will close on Thursday but stay back and join me for the meeting with the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria on Monday, the 29th, with a view to engaging them and seeing the possibility of averting the strike, which they were supposed to have started yesterday (Monday) but that they have graciously called off to give us the chance to talk to them and see how we can avert the strike. “We all know that it will not be good for the medical personnel in Nigeria to go on strike,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also noted that there will be very important zonal caucus meetings today.