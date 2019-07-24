Dickson after My Life, Claims King Turner

Segun James

A traditional ruler in Bayelsa State, King Amalate Turner, the Obigbo Mikimiki of Opume Kingdom in Ogbia Local Government Area, has written petitions to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) of the state command, claiming that Governor Seriake Dickson is after his life.

Turner, who is also a close associate of former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his petition signed by his lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Ochokwunu, asked the police to investigate the alleged threat to his life by the governor and his agents.

But efforts to get the reaction of the governor to the allegation were abortive yesterday as both the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Markson-Iworiso, and Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriowei, failed take calls or respond to text messages to their phones.

Turner’s lawyer said: “Our Client is a Traditional Ruler in Bayelsa State and a businessman and has reasons to believe that his life is in danger by the unwarranted, calculated and deliberate effort by Governor Seriake Henry Dickson- the Governor of Bayelsa State to eliminate him.

“Our client informs us that on the 15th of July, 2019, between the hours of 7:30am and 7:45am, Governor Seriake Henry personally placed a call through the phone number 08036277477 to phone number 08036747677 belonging to Our Client’s son – Erefagha Turner threatening that the trouble that Our Client is looking for, that he-Dickson is ready to give to our Client. Governor Seriake Henry Dickson further threatened that he has declared war which he (Dickson) is ready to carry to any level against Our Client.”

The lawyers said that they were worried for the life of the royal father and his family as he does not occupy any political position in the country.

He added: “Our client’s Company-Trenure Nigeria Limited is being owed over N1,800,000,000 (One Billion, Eight Hundred Million Naira) by Bayelsa State Government arising from executed contracts which Governor Seriake Henry Dickson has deliberately failed and or refused to pay. This is already a subject of litigation in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We find Governor Seriake Dickson’s call to our clients ’s son, which he ordered should be transmitted to our client, a direct threat to the very existence and life of our client as Governor Seriake Henry Dickson, who enjoys full official immunity has all the resources of a state governor at his disposal and given his antecedence has the capacity to eliminate our client and unleash terror on his immediate family and kingdom.

“We believe that the threat aforesaid is unwarranted and uncautionable as a declaration of war against as a traditional ruler is a call to eliminate our client.”

Turner a former permanent secretary in the state civil service was a political godfather of Dickson before they fell apart.