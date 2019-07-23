Obaseki inaugurates panel to probe financial impropriety in Colleges of Education, Agric College, others

…inquiry to cover 10-year time span

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated a five-man Commission of Inquiry with a charge to investigate financial misappropriation among other allegations in the state’s three Colleges of Education and its College of Agriculture in the last 10 years.

Speaking during the inauguration of the commission headed by former Head of Service (HOS) in the state, Mrs Gladys Idahor, in Government House, Benin City, the governor urged members of the commission to get to the bottom of what transpired in the colleges and how the institutions crumbled under the watch of those who they were entrusted with.

The institutions to be investigated include the colleges of education in Ekiadolor and Igueben; Micheal Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze and the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi.

The governor said the Commission of Inquiry became necessary because the state government discovered huge outstanding emoluments due to staff of the institutions.

“I charge you to expose anyone that has taken any actions or decisions that have criminal implications as I assure you that appropriate action would be taken. I assure you that your findings will be implemented within the next 90 days after submission of your report.”

Obaseki disclosed that the terms of reference of the commission are to examine the finances of the institutions (receipt and disbursement) received over the last 10 years and determine if they are in accordance with the laws of the institutions and the rules and regulations guiding the public service.

The commission is also to “examine the administrative structures of the institutions in line with the laws establishing them and examine the mode of employment and promotion at the institutions with a view to determine if due process was followed.

“They will investigate any matter that may be incidental to 1 to 3 above and make appropriate recommendation that will assist government in repositioning the institutions for better service delivery.”

The governor added, “My administration is determined to reposition these institutions to achieve the goals they were set up to achieve by the founding fathers years ago.

“I hereby request that the commission present its findings, not less than three months from its first seating.”

Chairman of the commission and immediate past Head of Service in the State, Mrs Gladys Idahor, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to do the job, assuring that they will not disappoint him.