Nigeria Auto Journalists to Benefit from Toyota’s Technical Training  

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota Nigeria Limited will provide technical training session at the 2019 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association Training/Capacity Building Workshop, holding this week in Lagos.

Also expected to make presentation during the one day event at the Golden Tulip Hotel, along Airport Road in Lagos, are the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi. Other special guests are Oscar Odiboh, an academic doctor with the Convenant University, Ota, Ogun State and Adenusi Patrick, executive director of Safety Beyond borders. Cornerstone Insurance is also providing more insight on Insurance matters as it relates to the automotive industry.

While Oscar Odiboh will be beaming searchlight on “Zero Patronage, Zero Tariff and the Redefinition of Patriotism by Nigeria’s Automobile Industry”, Adenusi Patrick on his part will be taking a critical look at “Road User Attitude- Cost and Effect”.

The annual training workshop, which is designed to boost human capacity for journalists reporting the automotive sector in the country is the fourth edition in the series.

Apart from Toyota Nigeria Limited, CFAO, Weststar Associates, Mercedes Benz, Stallion Motors, Mandilas,

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide. Members of the association are motoring journalists that cut across the newspapers, television and online media organisations including bloggers from across the country.

“Journalism is wide and we must open ourselves to consistent training and retraining. It is important that journalists writing about the automotive sector are well informed; they must be well educated and empowered to write effectively”.

Chairperson of this year’s event, Julie Chi-Nwaoha said there is need for consistent training and retraining because of its benefit to the motoring journalists that are reporting the beat.

The automotive industry is one fundamental industry in Nigeria that one cannot ignored because of the huge contributions to the nation’s economy, she said.