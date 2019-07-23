Ezekwesili to Speak at SPE Nigeria Annual Conference

Peter Uzoho and Esther Ehoche

A former Minister of Education, Mr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, is among technocrats and speakers that have been lined up to speak at the upcoming 2019 Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council.

The conference with the theme: “Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobile Technologies: Changing the Future of the Energy Industry”, would take place from 5th to 7th of August, in Lagos.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of SPE Nigeria and Chief Operating Officer of Xenergi Limited, Mr. Debo Fagbami, said Ezekwesili would be joined at the conference by other high profile Nigerians and industry experts, including the founder of African Institution of Technology, Prof. Ndubusisi Ekekwe; Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Jeff Ewing; and Bayo Ogunwale of Staple Commodities; among others.

Fagbami added that the three-day event would be attended by people from both public and private sector including policymakers, international oil companies (IOCs), engineering professionals, oil and gas professionals, ICT experts, and students of engineering, among others.

According to him, not less than 2000 participants would attend the event, while 55 exhibitors had already registered their intention to attend to showcase their products and services.

He said the programme would feature two power-packed panel sessions, young professionals’ workshop, special session for women, and the Africa Regional Workshop.

Fagbami said: “It is going to be a very interesting conference, almost everything we are going to be talking and deliberating on throughout this conference is going to be focused purely on artificial intelligence and big data. “We are going to have a number of speakers from across the world not just in the industry but players that are fully- involved in the area of big data and artificial intelligence and we will be talking about issues related to oil and gas.

“Aside from that, we are going to have a special session where we are going to have women that will talk exclusively and exhaustively about issues pertaining to women in this aspect of the industry.”

Firm Restates Commitment to Innovative Solutions in Oil Sector

Peter Uzoho

TREXM Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, has restated its commitment to providing innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for the satisfaction of its teeming clients in the oil and gas and allied sectors.

According to a statement, the firm stated this while promoting its vast product offerings and excellence service delivery at the 2019 Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOGOF) held recently in Abuja.

TREXM explained that it was in line with its commitment to providing top of the range project delivery services to the Nigerian energy sector that it participated at the conference with over 250 other exhibitors from the oil and gas, manufacturing and energy sector, to showcase its vast service offering and products to the over 6500 visitors in attendance.

The Chief Executive Officer of TREXM Oil and Gas, Mr. Bolutife Odusanya, was quoted to have said the exhibition served as an opportunity for the company to engage guests on its Flare Care Programme, an initiative launched in partnership with Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE) to help customers control flare efficiency using an advanced process control algorithm.

Odusanya added, “TREXM remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the satisfaction of their client’s in the Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and Power industries.

“We are proud to be a part of this admirable initiative targeted at prompting the growth of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry.

“This is our first time exhibiting at the Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition and we are delighted to partner with the organisers of the conference and exhibitions to showcase our products and services to conference attendees and visitors.

“It is noteworthy that TREXM has remained consistent in providing exceptional services, using creative solution driven by professionalism, safety, ethical standards and integrity. “With our team of highly-trained professional and robust offerings, it is our vision to be a world class energy service company and a trusted partner to our clients globally and locally.”

However, it pointed out that in its bid to offer the best products and services to clients, TREXM had over the years entered into strategic partnerships with several world class service delivery companies and original equipment makers (OEMs).

Recently, it partnered with Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE), which saw the launch of the innovative Flare Care Programme in 2018.

FG Grants GEIL Approval to Develop Otakikpo Marginal Field

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has granted approval for the full Field Development Plan (FDP) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, to enable the company implement the phase 2 development of the field.

The approvals by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), came on the heels of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a finance package of over $350 million from international financiers.

The approved FDP project, informed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, GEIL, Olusegun Ilori, consists of drilling of additional seven wells, expanding crude processing infrastructure, construction of a 1.3 million barrels onshore terminal and the construction of a 17Km export pipeline connecting the terminal to an offshore loading system.

Ilori, in a statement made available to THISDAY, revealed that the company plans to significantly increase production from 6000 barrels per day (bpd) to 20,000 bpd.

According to him, “The EIA approval also gave the company the nod for its environmentally compliant plans to develop the field with due regard to international best practices in the protection of the environment and the ecosystem.”

The company’s Chairman, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, commended the DPR for the approval, noting that the move complemented efforts of the operator in attracting the necessary financing to unlock potentials of the field and boosts investors’ confidence in the project.

He said: “This marks a major step forward for us and our partners, to fully develop Otakikpo field, we are happy to see our assets moving forward into full development stage and generate significant cash flow.

“We are aiming to be the benchmark for developing and maximising hydrocarbons in the country in a most environmentally compliant manner

“The field development plan envisage zero gas flares through the implementation of gas to power and LPG production among others under the small scale gas utilization programme (SSGUP) pioneered by the company.”

He revealed that Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) recently announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of international firms valued at $350million for the second phase development of Otakikpo. The consortium include London based International Bank, prominent crude oil off-taker and EPIC contractor.

Kwara to Create Border Export Processing Zone Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has pledged to create a viable inland trade and Export Processing Zone along Kwara-Benin Republic border, so as to accelerate the economic and industrial growth of the state.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, who made the pledge in Ilorin, while receiving the State Comptroller of Immigration Service, Mrs. Edith Onyemenam, at Government House, Ilorin, recently, however said the new initiative would be done in collaboration with the federal government to boost economic activities at the corridor.

He said, “Our administration is ready to partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service and other relevant bodies to strengthen security in the state, particularly in the western borders with Benin Republic.”

He promised to provide critical infrastructure in Kwara North Senatorial District and other parts of the state, with a view to promoting business activities and improving the living standard of the people of the area.

He sought the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service and other sister security agencies to tackle the challenge of porous borders and strengthen security in the state.

AbdulRazaq thanked officers of the Service for their selfless service to the country, promising to support them in carrying out their mandates in the state.

Speaking earlier, Onyemenam said the visit was to pay homage to the governor as the Chief Security officer of the state.

She commended Alhaji AbdulRazaq for bringing dynamism to governance in the state, assuring him that the Service would contribute to strengthening security in Kwara State through policing of the borders.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Alhaji Abdulrasaq had assured that, his government would do everything possible to support small and medium enterprises, so as to boost their businesses.

AbdulRazaq said their success was key for socio-economic development of the state, adding that his government would begin immediate intervention in the SMEs to boost youth empowerment and employment.

The Governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after he visited Bawbaw Fishery located at Pampo, off Ogele-Afon Road in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

“I’m very impressed with what I have seen and the government will intervene in supporting agric-business in the state through the Anchor Borrower Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” he said

“Our focal point is enterprise and we’ll get more youth involved. It is a win-win situation. We will support them so that they can also pay taxes to the government.”

The governor, who assured private sector of enabling environment, promised to support them in expanding their businesses.

He urged youth in the state to be enterprising in order to improve the economy.

