Don’t Panic, Buhari Will Protect You, Uzodinma Tells Igbo, Fulani Herdsmen

Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodimma, called on Igbo living in the northernor part of the country and Fulani herdsmen living in the South to remain at their duty posts and not panic or rush back home out of fear for their security, assuring them that the federal government would protect them.

He also called on leaders to avoid making inflammatory statements that can worsen the security challenges in the country.

Uzodinma reacted, during a town hall meeting in his Omuma country home in Imo State, to the recent statement by a coalition of some groups in the North, calling on Fulani herdsmen in the South to return home.

He urged both Igbo and Fulani across the state to keep faith with the assurances given by President Muhammadu Buhari that the security of life and property of all Nigerians is guaranteed countrywide and that those who breach the peace will be brought to book

A group of Northern youths backed by some elders had, last week, called on Fulani herdsmen in the South to return to the North, citing alleged provocative statements by some Southern leaders as evidence that they were not safe in the south.

But Uzodinma, who frowned at the comments, urged politicians to stop heating up the polity by politicising security matters, adding that “we all must believe in the ability of our president who is a tested General in the Army to find solution to the challenges.”

According to him, “I have the full confidence that the federal government has both the will and might to secure the life and property of all Nigerians everywhere in the land.”

He further urged Ndigbo not to panic and to go about their normal businesses in every nook and cranny of the nation, “because I know that our security is guaranteed.”

He stated further that, “There is no nation today that is not facing security challenges, even in Europe and America but the question is whether the government of the day is tackling it. In the case of Nigeria, yes, President Buhari is tackling it.

“Our soldiers are better equipped today than before Mr. President came in. And today there is no local government under the grip of Boko Haram any more in Nigeria unlike during the PDP era.”

“So we must commend the efforts of Mr. President and our armed forces who have brought the insurgents to their knees. All we need to do now as politicians is to desist from making inflammatory comments and support the laudable efforts being made by this administration in finding lasting solution to the situation.”