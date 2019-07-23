Buhari Sympathises with Victims of Bandits’ Attack in Sokoto, Vows to Tackle Insecurity

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Following the incessant killing in some parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has again vowed to do everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

This renewed pledge was made by the president as he sympathised with the victims of banditry and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The president lamented the recent dastardly attacks which resulted in the loss of no fewer than 27 lives in various parts of the council area.

Buhari, who spoke on Monday, through the senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,

further described the incident as unfortunate and expressed the federal government’s unequivocal determination to tackle the issue to a logical conclusion.

Wamakko, who said he was in Goronyo on the instruction of the president, added that: “The federal government will not relent on its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country.

“President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area.

“Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country.”

The villages affected by the incident include Kubutta, Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.

Wamakko later presented assorted food items of 200 bags of rice and 400 pieces of wrappers, for onward distribution to the victims.

The materials were handed over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, who will be assisted by the member representing Goronyo constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Ahmad Rimawa, and a former Commissioner for Information, Mr Bello Goronyo.

Wamakko urged them to ensure justice in distributing the items.

Wamakko was accompanied on the visit by the APC gubernatorial candidate during the 2019 general election, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto; the Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Katukan Sokoto ); the leadership of APC in the state, and Ulamas, among others.

Special prayers were offered by the Chief Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance for Nigeria leaders.