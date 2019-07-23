Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja commiserated with the families of Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving with Channels Television, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Usman Umar of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, who were killed during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja on Monday.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president also condoled with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the loss, urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

According to the statement, Buhari described Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” saying their untimely death was “sad, regrettable and worrisome”.

The statement added: “Sequel to his directive to the leadership of security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, the President reassures residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general to go about their lawful activities without fear.

“President Buhari adds that perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished, stressing that no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

“According to the President, ‘Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.’